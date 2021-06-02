Left Menu

RIP GST; BJP converted it into bad law: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged it has converted the tax regime into a bad law.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:27 IST
RIP GST; BJP converted it into bad law: Chidambaram
Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged it has converted the tax regime into a bad law. "GST started as a good idea. BJP converted it into a bad law. It was notified with horrendous rates of tax. The law was applied as though tax-collecting officers were hounds hunting foxes. Every businessperson was suspected to be a tax evader. And, the GST Council was reduced to a talking shop," tweeted Chidambaram.

The former Union Finance Minister alleged that the BJP-led government has finished the idea behind GST. "The GST Implementation Committee (consisting of officers) became the tail that wagged the dog. The Finance Minister treats the GoM (group of ministers) as an extension of the NDA and its supporting parties. All FMs who express a contrary view are treated as errant schoolboys. The idea of GST rest in peace," said Chidambaram.

For the last several days, Congress has also been continuously demanding for exemption of GST on vaccines, medicines and other devices to effectively combat the Covid pandemic at all levels. In the meeting of the GST Council also, the ministers of Congress-ruled states had proposed a relaxation of GST in this regard to 0.1 per cent rate instead of 5 per cent.

An eight-member committee was constituted by the chairman of the GST Council to look into the matter when no consensus was achieved in the council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

