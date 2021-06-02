Left Menu

JKNPP stages anti-BJP protest against price hike in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:31 IST
JKNPP stages anti-BJP protest against price hike in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) staged a protest here on Wednesday against the BJP-led Centre over its alleged failure to control a raging inflation that has led to a steep rise in the prices of fuel and grocery items.

JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh led the protest outside the Press Club, torching an effigy of the BJP government amid sloganeering.

''With a hefty excise duty, road cess, VAT on fuel and the additional farm cess being levied, the petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed to Rs 100 per litre and Rs 90 per litre respectively. And with petrol and diesel becoming dearer, the price of the domestic LPG cylinders has further soared to Rs 900,'' Singh said.

He said the astounding rates of groceries, including dairy products, cereals, pulses and edible oil, have broken the spine of the common man.

Singh alleged that inflation has become a benchmark of the BJP's governance and ''looting people by burning holes in their pockets has become synonymous with the saffron party''.

He also took a dig at the BJP for the surge in the number COVID-19 cases in the country during the second wave of the pandemic, saying the party floundered to provide the much-needed health infrastructure, essential drugs and vaccines to save precious lives.

''The fast-rising prices of essential commodities at such a crucial juncture have invariably shaken the faith of the common man in the BJP government. The poor people and daily earners not only faced the threat of the corona contagion, but felt extremely insecure in the wake of starvation staring them in the face due to loss of livelihood,'' the JKNPP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021