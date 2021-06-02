Left Menu

CEC Chandra pushes for multiple dates to allow those turning 18 to register as voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:41 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has made a fresh push with the government to allow multiple dates in a year for citizens turning 18 to register themselves as voters.

As of now, an individual who has attained the age of 18 years as on January 1 of that year, or before is eligible to be enrolled in the voters' list.

People who turn 18 after January 1 have to wait for an entire year to register as a voter.

''So our suggestion has been that at least four dates should be given in a year so that one does not have to wait for an entire year,'' Chandra told PTI.

He said having multiple cut off or qualifying dates ''is the foremost thing I would like should happen fast.'' The chief election commissioner explained that as a result of having one cut-off date, if a person is turning 18 years on January 2, he or she cannot be registered as a voter that year. Therefore, a person who is turning 18 beyond January 1 will have to wait for the next year to get registered as a voter.

Chandra said at a recent meeting with top officials of the Law Ministry that the Election Commission had once again pressed for the long-pending demand.

He said the officials agreed to expedite this particular reform.

The Representation of the People Act will have to be amended to have multiple cut off or qualifying dates.

According to Section 14 (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the qualifying date means the first day of January of the year in which the electoral roll is prepared or revised.'' PTI NAB ANB ANB

