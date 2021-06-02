Ronnie Screwvala to share life's lessons in new book

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala will share stories, failures and personal learnings from his career in his new book, aiming to pull back the curtain on the professional world to give an insider's view of the 'invisible' skills sought and rewarded by global businesses, top recruiters and leading CEOs.

''Skill It, Kill It: Struggles, Sacrifices and Success in Your Life and Career'', published by Penguin Random House, is slated for release in July.

Screwvala says this is not a self-help book. ''The goal of this book is to pull back the curtain on the professional world to give you an insider's view of the 'invisible' skills sought and rewarded by global businesses, top recruiters and leading CEOs. The way I've chosen to do this is by sharing stories, failures and personal learnings from my career and what I've observed around me.'' Before writing the book, he says he did interviews and talked to focus groups with close to 1,000 working professionals across the country, and the big questions and concerns that popped up were related to the need for career guidance, help with soft skills, managing priorities and time better, and the need for inspiration.

He says he has tried to deal with all this and more in the book.

''We are on the verge of a dramatic shift in the workforce that will lead to changes in career paths not experienced before. Every job, every role will demand change. Change will need new learnings. Sales jobs will no longer be about making presentations or pitching but understanding data, lead generation and conversions, marketing will not be about mature messaging but first knowing where to find your elusive customer and then communicating with the maximum clutter around them,'' he writes.

Rounding off professional expertise with stronger soft skills is where one can shine above the crowd, he feels.

''Developing and sharpening your soft skills will put you on the fast track and enable you to stand out from the crowd, gain confidence and get ahead. The skills will give you additional power over and above your degree and area of knowledge (which everyone already has access to),'' he says.

In the book, Screwvala introduces readers to real people who taught themselves vital abilities. The aim is: If they can do it, so can you.

The author gives insights, wisdom, tips and secrets into the soft skills that will keep one strong, confident and on a constant path of growth, regardless of the oncoming headwinds of global change.

''The reason it's so crucial to learn soft skills is that they are your best protection against the blinding speed and ferocity of change that industries and global markets will experience in the 2020s and 2030s. The appropriate response to change is never fear, but preparation and focus.

''If you're constantly upgrading your knowledge and skills through lifelong learning, you're going to be relevant, forward-thinking, and on top of the latest advancements in your sector and specialisation. That puts you in a strong career position,'' he says.

