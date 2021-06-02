Left Menu

Updated: 02-06-2021 16:16 IST
MCDs facing unprecedented crisis due to corruption of ruling BJP: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the municipal corporations in the city were facing an ''unprecedented crisis'' and reduced to a pitiable condition due to the ''corruption and failures'' of the ruling BJP.

In an online briefing, Sisodia attacked the BJP-led civic bodies, and said it was time the ruling party owned responsibilities for the current situation of the corporations.

The deputy chief minster highlighted the observation made by the Delhi High Court in connection with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) asking it to disclose its list of assets and bank balance to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries to the employees and pensions for those retired.

The high court had also warned that it will start attaching the civic body's properties as the employees and retired staff cannot wait endlessly for salaries and pensions.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in 2012. All three are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for over a decade now.

The municipal corporations are facing an ''unprecedented crisis'' and have reached a ''pitiable condition'', so much so that now they will have to sell properties to pay salaries to their employees, Sisodia said.

''And for this condition, the only reason is the ruling BJP's corruption and failures,'' he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP government is ''paralysing'' the municipal corporations financially out of a ''political vendetta''.

Sisodia said the BJP has failed the people who voted it to rule the three municipal corporations and the party should now give up power in the corporations, before the people vote them out in elections.

