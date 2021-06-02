Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg says allies considering further steps on Belarus

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:41 IST
NATO wants to see sanctions fully implemented against Belarus following the forced landing of a flight in May to arrest a journalist and its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said some allies were looking at taking further action on the issue.

"I think the most important thing now is to make sure that those sanctions that are agreed are fully implemented," he said, standing alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to London. "And I also know that other allies are looking to whether they can step up further."

Johnson said it was important that the allies stand together in protest.

