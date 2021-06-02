Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor turns 60; PM, others greet her

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, June 2 (PTI): Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor in charge of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan turned 60 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to her.

She is now in Telangana to participate in the celebration of the formation day of the State.

A release from her office said she has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister for his wishes conveyed through an e-mail.

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekar Rao called on her at Raj Bhavan in Telangana and greeted her.

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University Gurmeet Singh extended his greetings to her.

He said, ''It is people like you who make the future of the nation brighter and stronger.'' PTI Cor PTI Cor NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

