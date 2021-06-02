Left Menu

Crop insurance: State is blaming Centre to hide its failure, alleges Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the Maharashtra government was failing to ensure that insurance firms paid adequate compensation to farmers despite heavy premium collection.The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was blaming the Centre to hide its failure, he said, speaking to reporters at Parbhani in central Maharashtra.The BJP-led government headed by him had made insurance firms pay out about Rs 4,000 crore against premium collection of Rs 576 crore, the former chief minister said.The state government delayed the tender process.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:31 IST
Crop insurance: State is blaming Centre to hide its failure, alleges Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the Maharashtra government was failing to ensure that insurance firms paid adequate compensation to farmers despite heavy premium collection.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was blaming the Centre to hide its failure, he said, speaking to reporters at Parbhani in central Maharashtra.

The BJP-led government headed by him had made insurance firms pay out about Rs 4,000 crore against premium collection of Rs 576 crore, the former chief minister said.

''The state government delayed the tender process. The government has the right to appoint companies for crop insurance. They have failed. To hide these failures, it is blaming the Centre,'' Fadnavis alleged.

Earlier this week, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar had alleged that insurance firms were not paying compensation to farmers.

Against the payment of premium of Rs 5,800 crore by the state and Centre last year, only Rs 1,000 crore were paid out to farmers, he had said. Agriculture minister Dada Bhuse had said there would be a probe into this issue.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who visited COVID-19 centres in the area, said ventilators provided under the PM CARES Fund were running well in hospitals in Parbhani.

There have been allegations that ventilators provided by the Centre were not functioning.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at the state government for declaring standard rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals ''after the caseload crossed 50 lakh''.

Had the rates been declared earlier, people would not have been forced to pay bills running into lakhs of rupees, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021