Russian court rejects Navalny's attempt to quash his 'flight risk' jail status

A Russian court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit brought by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny designed to force his prison to overturn his designation as an 'a flight risk,' his Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Twitter.

Navalny says the designation was used as a pretext to wake him up every hour during the night to verify his whereabouts, a practice he has called absurd.

Advertisement

He is currently at a different prison facility with a hospital after he staged a hunger strike over what he says was his failure to be given proper medical care, but is expected to soon be returned to his original prison where he was woken during the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)