Last week, a separate voter survey also gave MORENA a strong lead going into Sunday's election. Meanwhile, a poll published on Tuesday showed that Lopez Obrador's personal approval rating had ticked up two percentage points over the past month to 59%.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:20 IST
Mexico ruling party and allies should hold Congress easily - poll
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies should comfortably defend their majority in the lower house of Congress in mid-term elections on June 6, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. The central scenario of the May 22-28 face-to-face survey of 1,000 Mexican residents by polling firm Parametria predicted that MORENA would win some 239 seats in the 500-seat lower house, down from the 253 it currently holds.

But together with allies the Green Party and the Labor Party, the alliance would win 315 seats, the poll said. The center-right National Action Party (PAN) was primed to emerge from the ballot as the strongest opposition party with 77 seats followed by the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) with 67 seats, the poll showed.

Two center-left opposition groups, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the Citizens Movement (MC), were seen picking up 23 and 18 seats respectively. Last week, a separate voter survey also gave MORENA a strong lead going into Sunday's election.

Meanwhile, a poll published on Tuesday showed that Lopez Obrador's personal approval rating had ticked up two percentage points over the past month to 59%.

