Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Harris to visit Guatemala and Mexico for talks on migration, economy

Vice President Kamala Harris' first trip to Guatemala and Mexico, which aims to lower migration from the region, will focus on areas such as economic development, climate and food insecurity and women's issues, her advisers said. Harris will land in Guatemala on Sunday and be in the country until Monday evening, senior adviser Symone Sanders told reporters on a call. She will then fly to Mexico on June 8, where she will spend the day before returning to Washington in the evening, Sanders said.

Police release body-camera footage from California rail yard shooting

Police on Tuesday released body-camera footage from the California rail yard shooting last week in which an employee gunned down nine co-workers and then killed himself, showing officers entering a building and finding the dead gunman. The footage is about four and a half minutes long and is from a deputy who arrived minutes after the first shooting reports.

Florida joins U.S. states banning transgender girls from female sports

Florida on Tuesday became the latest and largest U.S. state to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female sports at schools, part of a campaign in statehouses nationwide this year assailed as discriminatory by equal rights activists. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, enacted the law on the first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Democrat Stansbury easily wins New Mexico congressional race

Democrat Melanie Stansbury handily won a special election in New Mexico, keeping a U.S. House of Representatives seat in the hands of her party, which needs its narrow control of Congress to advance President Joe Biden's agenda. Stansbury's victory will boost Democrats' thin House majority to 220-211, as she fills a seat that has been vacant since Biden tapped Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary.

Biden suspends Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday said it would suspend oil and gas leases that were handed out in an Alaska wildlife refuge during the final days of the Trump administration pending an environmental review. The action reverses one of former President Donald Trump's signature efforts to expand fossil fuel development in the United States, and delivers a setback to the Alaskan state government which had hoped opening the enormous refuge would help revive its declining oil industry.

Harris to lead Biden administration's voting rights effort

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers across the country attempt to enact voting restrictions. The efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to pass restrictive laws, which the White House and civil rights groups say make it harder for Americans to vote, follow former President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

Biden warns of echoes of Tulsa massacre in the United States today

Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob in 1921, and he said the legacy of racist violence and white supremacy still resonates. Biden came to Tulsa to put a spotlight on an event that epitomizes the country's history of brutal racial violence, despite the massacre being largely under the radar in U.S. classrooms and history books for years.

Nevada aims to shake up U.S. presidential nominating calendar

Nevada is poised to challenge Iowa and New Hampshire to become the first state to vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential nominating contests, a move that if successful would shake up a political system that has been in place for decades. Both chambers of the state's Democratic-controlled state legislature passed a bill over the weekend that would seek to make its primary the nation's first, subject to the signature of Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and the approval of the national Republican and Democratic parties.

U.S. voter advocates face tough fight despite Texas triumph

Democrats on Tuesday celebrated the boycott by Texas state lawmakers that prevented sweeping new Republican-backed voting restrictions from becoming law over the weekend but acknowledged the reprieve would be short-lived. With the Texas legislature poised to pass the measure during a special session later this year, voting rights advocates said the U.S. Congress needed to act on a Democratic-backed election reform bill to ensure lasting protections.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial.

