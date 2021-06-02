Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on PM Modi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in his first visit to the national capital since assuming office last month.The Prime Ministers Office shared a picture of their meeting.After the meeting, Sarma tweeted, Gratitude. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri narendramodis generosity. Its a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in his first visit to the national capital since assuming office last month.
The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of their meeting.
After the meeting, Sarma tweeted, ''Gratitude. His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi's generosity. It's a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam. Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today.'' PTI KR SMN SMN
