Disclose efficacy and safety data over Covid vaccines: Akhilesh to govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:50 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded from the government to publicly share data on the safety and efficacy of various anti-Covid vaccines.

''Why is the government not publicly sharing data on effectiveness and safety of various vaccines? Transparent disclosure will help health care workers optimise uptake of vaccines and provide greater comfort to Indian citizens when it comes to infections and mortality,'' Akhilesh said in a Tweet. The SP chief made the demand while also tagging a report ''Lack of transparency in pricing is bad for India's COVID-19 vaccine drive and economy''.

Yadav also raised questions over the functioning of state governors, alleging that the BJP was ''acting with a vendetta'' with non-BJP state governments and ''roles of governors in it is worth a closer examination”.

''Be it UP or West Bengal, the role of governors should be within constitutional limits. But this is not happening in the BJP regime. In West Bengal, while there is undue interference of the governor, in UP governor's role is that of an advisor only,'' he said.

''Be it the matter of bad law and order or poor health services or laxity in dealing with coronavirus infection, the governor here is either ignorant or the state government does not give importance to her advice,'' he said.

''The people of the state are fed up with the BJP and waiting for 2022,'' he added.

To settle the score of defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP was acting against the values of the constitution and pestering the Mamata Banerjee government.

About UP, he said amidst the Covid pandemic, there is a discussion going on in the state over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi model and CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

