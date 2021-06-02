Centre hiding actual Covid deaths, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Central government is hiding actual COVID-19 deaths. "Government of India is hiding actual Covid deaths," he tweeted while sharing a media report.

Earlier, the Wayanad MP asked the citizens of the country to demand free COVID-19 vaccination. In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Vaccines are the strongest shield to protect us against the Covid-19 pandemic. You all should also raise your voice for free vaccination of all citizens and wake up the Central government! #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also voiced her concerns about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. In her tweet, she said, "We are one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers in the world. Yet only 3.4 percent of our population is fully vaccinated. Who is responsible for India's confused and dithering vaccination program? #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)