Disclose efficacy, safety data on Covid vax: Akhilesh to govt

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that the government should publicly share data on the safety and efficacy of various anti-Covid vaccines.

''Why is the government not publicly sharing data on effectiveness and safety of various vaccines? Transparent disclosure will help health care workers optimise uptake of vaccines and provide greater comfort to Indian citizens when it comes to infections and mortality,'' he said in a tweet. The SP chief made the demand while tagging a media report on ''lack of transparency” in COVID-19 vaccine pricing.

He said amidst the Covid pandemic, a discussion is going on in the state over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi model and CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur model. Yadav's latest tweet came hours after his demand that state boards should also cancel class 12 examinations as the CBSE did in the interest of students.

In a previous tweet in Hindi, he had said, ''The insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and to take cancel the CBSE class 12 exams.” “Other state boards exams too should be cancelled now. No examination without vaccination,” he said.

When the coronavirus vaccine was launched in January, Yadav had sought to know from the government how the drive will be conducted and when the poor will get the shot free of cost.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had said he has faith in doctors of the country but not the government.

''After one year, when the SP will come to power, we will ensure free vaccine for all,” he had said while asking from the government when the poor will get free vaccines.

Yadav had also triggered a controversy, saying he will not get himself injected with a “BJP vaccine” against coronavirus. Later, he had tried to make amends, saying he was not referring to the scientists.

''We have full faith in our doctors but not in the government. It is good that coronavirus vaccine has come out but only believe what the doctors say, not Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he had said.

