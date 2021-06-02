Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:04 IST
K'taka govt permits export-oriented units to function with 50% staff
Bengaluru, June 2 (PTI): Karnataka government on Wednesday permitted export-oriented units (EOUs) to function with 50 per cent of their staff from June 3 by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, even as it is yet to take a final call on the future of the lockdown in the State after June 7.

''Hundred per cent of EOUs are permitted to function with 50 per cent of its staff strength by strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour,'' the State government said in an addendum to its guideline.

The order signed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar further said, All functioning industries which employ more than 1,000 people shall do COVID-19 test for at least 10 per cent of the employees randomly twice a week.'' Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, earlier in the day, said the export-oriented businesses would be allowed to operate from Thursday, even as he indicated that strict measures may continue.

He said coronavirus has not completely come under control and cases were still high in rural areas.

The State is currently under lockdown till June 7.

While several Ministers have expressed their opinion in favour of its extension, a few have suggested that it be rolled back slowly.

State's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), in its report to the government, has said the positivity rate has to come below 5 per cent and the number of cases should be below 5,000 only then can the restrictions be relaxed.

Till then, the strict measures would continue, said the TAC report.

