Municipal corporations facing unprecedented crisis due to corruption of ruling BJP: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that municipal corporations in the city were facing an ''unprecedented crisis'' and had been reduced to a pitiable condition due to the ''corruption and failures'' of the BJP.

The north, south and east municipal corporations are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for over a decade now.

Advertisement

In an online briefing, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attacked the BJP-led civic bodies, and said it was time the ruling party owned responsibilities for the current situation of the corporations.

He also highlighted an observation made by the Delhi High Court in connection with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The Delhi High Court on Monday had directed the NDMC to disclose its list of assets and bank balance to examine the issue of non-payment of salaries to employees and pensions for those retired.

The high court had also warned it will now start attaching the civic body's properties as the employees and retired staff cannot wait endlessly for salaries and pensions.

The then unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC --- in 2012. The municipal corporations are facing an ''unprecedented crisis'' and have reached a ''pitiable condition'', so much so that now they will have to sell properties to pay salaries to their employees, Sisodia said and alleged that the BJP has left the corporations ''completely bankrupt''.

''And, for this condition, the only reason is the ruling BJP's corruption and failures,'' he alleged.

Earlier in the the day, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had alleged that the AAP government is ''paralysing'' the municipal corporations financially out of a ''political vendetta''.

Sisodia said that the BJP has failed the people who voted it to rule the three municipal corporations and the party should now give up power in the corporations, before the people vote them out in elections. “The municipal corporation of Delhi are in deep waters. Voters have, for the last 20 years, voted for the BJP on the premise that BJP will ensure streamlined operations in the MCD, that they would look after the improvement of schools, hospitals and other welfare facilities. Instead, the BJP has completely failed in its management of civic duties,'' he alleged.

Sisodia said the Delhi government has continuously aided and supported the civic bodies, more than what is required.

''We have not even adjusted the loan or interest of civic employees, especially when loans were adjusted earlier. Despite this, the municipal corporations of Delhi are in a mess that no government structure has ever seen,'' he said.

''Looking at the last 20 years, BJP does not even have a single ward in Delhi, which they can claim to be a 'model ward'. Nobody knows where the money, earmarked from the city government for MCD and its employees, is going. How will our teachers teach? How are doctors going to treat patients? How is the cleaning staff going to sanitise Delhi,'' Sisodia asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)