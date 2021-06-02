Left Menu

JJP leader Puran Singh Dabra dies of Covid

Senior JJP leader and former MLA Puran Singh Dabra died of COVID-19 on Wednesday at a private hospital in Gurgaon. Will always remember his affection. My heartfelt tribute, Surjewala tweeted.Dabra, who was MLA from 2000-2005, had switched over from the Indian National Lok Dal party to the JJP ahead of the 2019 assembly polls.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:20 IST
JJP leader Puran Singh Dabra dies of Covid
  • Country:
  • India

Senior JJP leader and former MLA Puran Singh Dabra died of COVID-19 on Wednesday at a private hospital in Gurgaon. He was 75.

Dabra, the JJP general secretary, breathed his last on Wednesday evening, a party statement said.

Senior JJP leaders including party president Ajay Singh Chautala condoled the demise of Dabra.

“Saddened by the demise of Puran Singh Dabra ji,” said Chautala, describing him as a hardworking leader and a dedicated leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Dabra's death is an irreparable loss to the party and the state's politics.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled Dabra's demise.

He described Dabra as the “voice of farmers” who always stood in their support.

“The demise of Chaudhary Puran Singh Dabra has come as a great shock. Will always remember his affection. My heartfelt tribute,” Surjewala tweeted.

Dabra, who was MLA from 2000-2005, had switched over from the Indian National Lok Dal party to the JJP ahead of the 2019 assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021