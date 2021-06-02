JJP leader Puran Singh Dabra dies of Covid

Senior JJP leader and former MLA Puran Singh Dabra died of COVID-19 on Wednesday at a private hospital in Gurgaon. He was 75.

Dabra, the JJP general secretary, breathed his last on Wednesday evening, a party statement said.

Senior JJP leaders including party president Ajay Singh Chautala condoled the demise of Dabra.

“Saddened by the demise of Puran Singh Dabra ji,” said Chautala, describing him as a hardworking leader and a dedicated leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Dabra's death is an irreparable loss to the party and the state's politics.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled Dabra's demise.

He described Dabra as the “voice of farmers” who always stood in their support.

“The demise of Chaudhary Puran Singh Dabra has come as a great shock. Will always remember his affection. My heartfelt tribute,” Surjewala tweeted.

Dabra, who was MLA from 2000-2005, had switched over from the Indian National Lok Dal party to the JJP ahead of the 2019 assembly polls.

