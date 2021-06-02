Left Menu

Free ration from June 5 to those even without ration card: Sisodia

Those who do not have ration card will also start receiving ration from June 5, he tweeted in Hindi.Earlier, Delhis Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had said the Delhi government will distribute 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person for free among those not covered under the Public Distribution System.One school each in every ward has been earmarked for free food grain distribution.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the Delhi government will start providing ration to the needy without ration cards from June 5.

''Ration has started reaching government schools from today. Those who do not have ration card will also start receiving ration from June 5,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had said the Delhi government will distribute 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person for free among those not covered under the Public Distribution System.

One school each in every ward has been earmarked for free food grain distribution. According to the Delhi government's estimates, around 20 lakh people who don't have ration cards will be eligible to receive 5 kg food grain free as part of this measures.

