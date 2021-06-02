Haryana govt pushed future of youth into darkness: Surjewala

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has pushed the future of the state's youth into darkness with unemployment rate hovering at 29.10 per cent.

“The latest skyrocketing unemployment figures have exposed the anti-youth face of the BJP-JJP government,” Surjewala said in a digital press conference.

Advertisement

Citing the figures for May put out by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Surjewala said the unemployment rate in Haryana is 29.10 per cent. “In the cities and towns of Haryana, the unemployment rate has reached 41.80 per cent,” he said, alleging it was because of the lopsided policies of the “inefficient” government.

He said the state government “has been playing with the future of youth by deliberately keeping the recruitment process for thousands of posts pending for years and then cancelling the recruitment later on various grounds”.

The state government cancelled the recruitment process of Post-Graduate Training teachers for Sanskrit and English, he said.

“When jobs are advertised, exams and interviews are not held for a long period and if these are held then results are not declared and then recruitments are cancelled on some ground,” he said, alleging this has been the pattern for many posts during the past over five years.

Besides, he also cited the example of 1,518 employees of 'Group D' category, who got employment under the sports quota, but were later declared ‘‘ineligible’’ as fresh notification was issued, which changed the eligibility criteria.

“Likewise, shortly before 2019 state assembly polls, they advertised posts of 5,000 male constables and 1,000 female constables and later that advertisement was withdrawn and nobody knows when new recruitment will take place,” he said.

He also said that for the last seven years nearly 40 lakh candidates took the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test with each candidate paying Rs 1,000 for the form.

“While the state government collected nearly Rs 400 crore from these candidates over these years, now they say no recruitment for Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers will be made in future. If that was the case, why did they hold exams for the last seven years?” he asked.

Surjewala said that “cash-for-jobs scam” was unearthed in the state and the government had promised strict action in this, but now two-and-a-half years have passed, no one knows what happened to the investigation.

He alleged that 35 paper leak incidents have taken place during the past seven years of BJP’s rule in the state.

“The state became the hub of the paper leak mafia. Papers of exams of HTET, clerks, excise inspector, conductors, Patwaris, Naib Tehisldars, ITI Inspector are just few which got leaked. Has anyone been punished in these incidents?” “When issues get raised in the media, the government constitutes a SIT in some cases but nothing comes out of it like we saw in the last year's liquor scam,” he said.

Touching upon the COVID situation in the state, he said everyone saw how people ran from pillar to post to arrange oxygen, necessary medicines and beds for their relatives and friends.

“Is it not true black marketing of several necessary medicines and injections related to treatment of COVID has been taking place in the state?” he questioned.

On the farmers' stir against the Centre's new farm laws, he said for six months, peasants have been agitating near Delhi's borders.

“More than 500 farmers have died during this agitation (due to various reasons including natural deaths at protest sites, few with suicides, some died in road accidents),” he said.

“In my home district Kaithal and adjoining Jind, I know many families who lost their single bread earner. Has the government spared a thought for them and thousands of those who are agitating for the last six months,” he asked.

To another question, he said it was the responsibility of the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the state to go and visit the protest sites and tell them to take anti-COVID vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)