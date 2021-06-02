Left Menu

Lebanon's caretaker PM calls on 'friends' to stand by Lebanese

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:49 IST
Lebanon's caretaker PM calls on 'friends' to stand by Lebanese
  • Lebanon

Lebanon is "in the heart of great danger", and needs friendly countries to save it, the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, said on Wednesday.

"Either you save it now before it's too late or else no regrets will help," Diab said in a televised address. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

