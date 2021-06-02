Full-fledged AINRC-led Ministry to be sworn in in 10 days, says BJP

Puducherry, June 2 (PTI): A full-fledged AINRC-led NDA Ministry would be sworn in in Puducherry in the next 10 days.

president of Puducherry committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party V Saminathan said on Wednesday.

At the end of a meeting of the legislature wing of the BJP in which a consensus was reached with the AINRC on the formation of the Ministry, he told reporters that the saffron party would field its nominee for the post of Speaker and name the Ministers, which would be decided upon by the party high command.

''We have reached a consensus on sharing of the Ministry and there will be no more talks,'' he said.

Saminathan said there was no confusion or difference of opinion between AINRC and BJP on the number of ministers and portfolios. ''The Opposition, comprising DMK and Congress, is trying to cause confusion. As far as NDA is concerned everything is going on smoothly,'' Saminathan said.

He said the post of the Speaker has been earmarked for the BJP and details of names of ministers of the BJP would be decided by the high command and released in the next few days.

Legislature party leader of the BJP A Namassivayam said a delegation of the BJP high command would visit Puducherry in the next few days and have a formal meeting here with the AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

''A full-fledged ministry, comprising AINRC and BJP, would be formed in the next 10 days,'' Namassivayam said.

Rangasamy alone was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7.

