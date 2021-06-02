Left Menu

Three-day meeting of RSS functionaries from Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:23 IST
Preparations for another Covid wave, post-poll violence in West Bengal and prevailing situation in the country are the issues expected to be discussed in a three-day 'get together' of top RSS functionaries starting from Thursday that will be chaired by Sangh head Mohan Bhagwat, sources said on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes importance as it is being held days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale met Sangh workers from politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, apparently to gather feedback about the handling of COVID-19.

''Bhagwatji, Dattaji, all the five joint general secretaries and Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will be in Delhi and hold a series of meetings to deliberate on various relevant and prevailing issues faced by the country,'' a source said.

During the meeting, the issues that are likely to be discussed at length are the overall impact of Covid, including on the economy, welfare and relief works carried out by Sangh workers and beefing up preparations for the probable third Covid wave, the source said.

The issues of post-poll violence in West Bengal, prevailing situation in the country, especially in politically and ideologically crucial Uttar Pradesh, are expected to feature prominently during the meeting, the source added.

As of now, no meeting is scheduled with the top brass of the ruling BJP but it cannot be ruled out, the source said.

Sources in the Sangh termed the meeting an informal get together of its top functionaries which takes place every month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

