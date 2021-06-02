Left Menu

Mexican president signals most legislative upheaval is done

The leftist leader, who has pressed hard to strengthen the state's control of the energy sector, and threatened to weaken or eliminate autonomous checks on his power, was asked how his agenda was looking after midterm elections due on Sunday. "The legal framework has been adjusted, there are secondary laws still pending, but the constitutional reforms are pretty much done; there are a few missing, but very little," he told reporters at his regular morning news conference.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:23 IST
Mexican president signals most legislative upheaval is done
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday signaled that he had already carried out the core of his legislative agenda, saying that only a few major issues were pending for the second half of his administration. The leftist leader, who has pressed hard to strengthen the state's control of the energy sector, and threatened to weaken or eliminate autonomous checks on his power, was asked how his agenda was looking after midterm elections due on Sunday.

"The legal framework has been adjusted, there are secondary laws still pending, but the constitutional reforms are pretty much done; there are a few missing, but very little," he told reporters at his regular morning news conference. "The essential, the most important things, have been done."

He did not give details, saying he would provide more clarity following the elections, in which his ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies are expected to retain control of the lower house of Congress. Lopez Obrador has pushed through a raft of legislation to give national power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) precedence over private business interests.

However, much of his legislation has been frozen by courts on the grounds that it is not compatible with his predecessor's opening of the energy market to private capital. Lopez Obrador has also vowed to send a plan to Congress that would reform government watchdogs and regulators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021