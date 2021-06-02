Goel demands immediate ex-gratia to families of ‘corona warriors’ who died due to COVID-19

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel, along with party legislators from the national capital, sat on a day-long hunger strike here on Wednesday, demanding immediate disbursal of ex-gratia to the families of ‘corona warriors’ who died due to COVID-19.

Delhi government should disburse at the earliest possible the compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of ‘corona warriors’ who died due to COVID-19, Goel said, claiming a ''very few'' affected families have been benefitted so far.

''Why has not it been distributed till now? The Indian Medical Association says that in Delhi alone, more than 107 doctors have died due to coronavirus, who have not yet received any amount of compensation,'' he claimed.

Delhi government in May last year decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of its employees who died due to COVID-19 while working as frontline personnel in the fight against the disease, Goel said.

He also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families whose members died due to COVID 19 announced by the Delhi government was ''very less'' and the process to claim it was yet to be started.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash demanded that the Delhi government should compensate doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other employees who worked in hazardous situations during the pandemic.

