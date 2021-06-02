Left Menu

Abhishek visits Mukul's wife at hospital, Dilip Ghosh follows

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:57 IST
Abhishek visits Mukul's wife at hospital, Dilip Ghosh follows
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday evening visited a private hospital in Kolkata where BJP leader Mukul Roy's wife is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, sources said.

A few hours later, BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh also visited the hospital off EM Bypass to enquire about her health.

Even as Mukul Roy is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son Subhrangshu was present at the hospital when Banerjee visited Krishna Roy, the sources said.

''The two spoke as Banerjee enquired about his mother's health,'' a TMC official said, amid speculations over Mukul Roy's next political move.

Ghosh visited the hospital a few hours later and spoke to Subhrangshu about her health.

Significantly, Subhrangshu, a former TMC MLA who joined the BJP following his father's footsteps, recently said in a social media post that one should do self-introspection before indulging in criticism of the government which has come to power with people's support.

THe post was believed to be directed at the state's BJP leadership.

Mukul Roy, the former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, had left the TMC over alleged disagreements with the party's top leadership on some issues, which included differences with Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021