Left Menu

US blacklists six Bulgarian public officials, businessmen

Intheirofficial capacities, Manolev, Haralampiev and Tomov were allegedly involved in corrupt acts that undermined the ruleof law and the Bulgarian publics faith in their government, including by using political influenceand official powerforpersonal benefit, the state department said in a statement.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 03-06-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 00:44 IST
US blacklists six Bulgarian public officials, businessmen
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The US government on Wednesday sanctioned six Bulgarian public officials and businessmen, as well as their networks encompassing 64 entities, for their allegedly “extensive” roles in corruption. The State Department announced the public designation of former?public officials Alexander Manolev, Petar Haralampiev, Krasimir Tomov, and Delyan Peevski, as well as current official Ilko Zhelyazkov. In Sofia, Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said he was informed about the act by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland by telephone.

The sanctions on the people and companies effectively prevent them from accessing the US financial system, freeze any of their US assets and bar Americans from dealing with them. European Union member Bulgaria has repeatedly been reprimanded by Brussels for a lack of efforts to effectively fight corruption, and the Transparency International watchdog has declared it the most corrupt country in the EU. In?their?official capacities, Manolev, Haralampiev and Tomov were allegedly involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule?of law and the Bulgarian public's faith in their government, including by using political influence?and official power?for?personal benefit, the state department said in a statement. It added that Peevski, in his capacity as a member of parliament, allegedly used Zhelyazkov, an official in the National Bureau for Control on Special Intelligence-Gathering Devices, ''as an intermediary and accomplice to peddle influence and pay bribes to protect himself from public scrutiny and to exert influence over key institutions and sectors in Bulgarian society.” The US Department of the Treasury also has designated Peevski, Zhelyazkov and Bulgarian oligarch Vassil Bojkov, along with 64 entities owned and controlled by Bojkov and Peevski, for their alleged roles in public corruption. It said the move was its single biggest action targeting corruption to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021