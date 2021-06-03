Left Menu

Nicaragua orders arrest of opposition leader, police enter home

Social media and television channels broadcast live images of police entering Chamorro's home. Chamorro is the daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who became president of Nicaragua in a 1990 election, ousting current President Daniel Ortega after his first stint in power.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 01:04 IST
Nicaragua orders arrest of opposition leader, police enter home

Nicaraguan police entered the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday after prosecutors sought her arrest for money laundering and other crimes, according to judicial authorities and television footage.

In a statement, Nicaraguan judicial authorities said prosecutors wanted Chamorro detained on suspicion of crimes including "ideological falsehood" and money laundering "to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and Nicaraguan society." Neither Chamorro nor her representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

A judge in the capital Managua put out the arrest order, acceding to the prosecutors' request, the statement said. Social media and television channels broadcast live images of police entering Chamorro's home.

Chamorro is the daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who became president of Nicaragua in a 1990 election, ousting current President Daniel Ortega after his first stint in power. Chamorro is competing with other opposition figures to run as a candidate in presidential elections in November.

In opinion polls, Chamorro has stood out as one of the most popular opposition figures and touted as a possible unity candidate for the divided opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021