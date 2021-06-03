Left Menu

U.S. global vaccine distribution plan could be announced Thursday - Blinken

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 03-06-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 04:03 IST
U.S. global vaccine distribution plan could be announced Thursday - Blinken
  • Country:
  • Philippines

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden could announce this week Washington's plan for distributing 80 million coronavirus vaccines globally.

"I want you to know as well that in a few short days ... possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail, the plan that he's put together to push out 80 million vaccines, around the world," said Blinken at a gathering at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica. (Reporting Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021