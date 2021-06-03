Pot-banging protests erupt as Bolsonaro addresses pandemic-hit Brazil
Pot-banging protests erupted across several Brazilian cities on Wednesday as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, with many expressing their anger at his handling of the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
In his brief speech, Bolsonaro outlined some of his government's accomplishments and vowed that all Brazilians who wanted to would be vaccinated this year.
