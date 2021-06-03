Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's blog page shuts down a month after launch

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's blog page, launched last month in the wake of major social media platforms banning him, has been removed from his website. Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," would not be returning.

Chauvin seeks probation for Floyd death, state wants 30 years

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a judge on Wednesday for probation after being convicted for the murder of George Floyd, while the prosecution said his crime "shocked the Nation's conscience" and he should be imprisoned for 30 years. In a motion filed with Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, lawyer Eric Nelson said Chauvin's actions in pinning Floyd to the pavement during an arrest was "best described as an error made in good faith" based on his training.

U.S. administers 296.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 296,912,892 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 366,977,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 296,404,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by June 1 out of 366,317,045 doses delivered.

COVID-19 cases rising again, says Americas health agency, but not in North America

Lack of effective political leadership has hampered efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, where infections are dangerously on the rise again, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. While the United States, Canada and Mexico are reporting overall reductions in COVID-19 cases and deaths, new infections are increasing in the rest of the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.

Analysis: Hacks force Biden into more aggressive stance on Russia

A ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, by a criminal group likely based in Russia has strengthened the Biden administration's resolve to hold Moscow responsible for costly cyber assaults - even if they are not directly linked to the Kremlin. U.S. President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday.

'Get a shot, have a beer': Biden, Anheuser-Busch push July vaccination goal

From free beer to free childcare, President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted new efforts to get 70 percent of U.S. adults at least one shot of vaccination against COVID-19 by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. The Democratic president has made recovering from the pandemic one of his top priorities in his first few months in office. A rollout of vaccines has led to a dramatic drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide, a trend the White House is eager to extend.

Florida girl and boy, armed with AK-47, in shootout with deputies

Two children in Florida ran away from a group home, broke into a house and engaged in a shootout with law enforcement officers responding to the scene, authorities said on Wednesday. A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl found guns inside a home they broke into in Enterprise, Florida, and fired on sheriff's deputies, the Volusia County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Florida man accused of storming U.S. Capitol pleads guilty

A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person so far to plead guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, after he entered the Senate chamber clad in a Trump T-shirt and waving a red flag that said "Trump 2020." In a virtual hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to overturn the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) national ban on residential evictions. In a blow to landlords, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said it would not lift a stay of a lower court ruling that had declared the eviction ban unlawful.

Biden to speak again with Republican Senator Capito on Friday on infrastructure

President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito had a "constructive and frank" discussion on Wednesday about revitalizing U.S. infrastructure and agreed to talk again on Friday, the White House said. Biden and Senate Republicans remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their proposals, largely because the Democratic president has a more sweeping definition of infrastructure that includes funding for schools and home healthcare in addition to roads, bridges and other physical assets.

