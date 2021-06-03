Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Discovery of children's remains reopens wounds among indigenous survivors of colonial Canadian schools

Advertisement

The discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Canada has reopened wounds for survivors of the system, they said, as the government pledged to spend previously promised money to search for more unmarked graves. The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc indigenous nation in British Columbia announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada's largest such school.

Analysis-Politicking general puts Bolsonaro at odds with army leaders

Pilloried for his failed stint as Brazil's health minister and caught in the crosshairs of a Senate probe on the pandemic, General Eduardo Pazuello sought refuge last week before a friendly audience at a political rally in Rio de Janeiro. With President Jair Bolsonaro's arm draped over his shoulder, the active-duty general and former minister grabbed a microphone — and quickly turned his personal crisis into an institutional one.

U.S. global vaccine distribution plan could be announced Thursday -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden could announce as early as Thursday details of Washington's plan for distributing 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine globally. "I want you to know as well that in a few short days ... possibly as early as tomorrow, the president is going to announce in more detail the plan that he's put together to push out 80 million vaccines around the world," said Blinken at a gathering at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica.

China farmers push back the desert - one tree at a time

After a hard morning planting fresh shoots in the dunes on the edge of the Gobi Desert, 78-year-old farmer Wang Tianchang retrieves a three-stringed lute from his shed, sits down beneath the fiery midday sun, and starts to play. "If you want to fight the desert, there's no need to be afraid," sings Wang, a veteran of China's decades-long state campaign to "open up the wilderness", as he strums the instrument, known as the sanxian.

Exclusive-Guatemalan president says graft fighter biased, ahead of Harris visit

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei criticized the country's best-known graft prosecutor for what he said was a left-wing politicization of the fight against corruption, a view at odds with strong U.S. backing for his work. Speaking in an interview with Reuters late on Tuesday, Giammattei nonetheless expressed hope that a visit to Guatemala next week by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will produce shared strategies to create prosperity in rural areas prone to emigration.

Pentagon chief, Saudi crown prince discuss regional security, Yemen war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and emphasized U.S. commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, the Pentagon said. Austin and Prince Mohammed discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen, and "ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s defenses," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Brazil's Supreme Court authorizes criminal probe into environment minister

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has authorized a criminal investigation into allegations that Environment Minister Ricardo Salles obstructed a police probe into illegal logging, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The decision by Judge Carmen Lucia came in response to a request by Brazil's top prosecutor, known as the PGR. It comes as President Jair Bolsonaro's government is also facing criticism over high COVID-19 death and case numbers.

Israel's opposition declares new government, set to unseat Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he officially told the country's president that he has reached agreements with political allies to form a new government. About 35 minutes before a Wednesday midnight deadline, the centrist Yair Lapid told President Reuven Rivlin in an email: "I am honored to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government."

Britain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to broaden COVID vaccine access

Britain will host health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) rich countries in Oxford on Thursday for a two-day summit, as pressure intensifies to do more to broaden access to COVID-19 vaccines across the world. British foreign minister Dominic Raab has said that equitable access to coronavirus vaccines will be at the top of the agenda when G7 leaders meet next week.

Nicaraguan police raid opposition leader's home

Nicaraguan police stormed into the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday, escalating a political battle ahead of elections later this year in which longtime leftist President Daniel Ortega is seeking to hold on to power. Social media and local television broadcast live images of police entering and surrounding the home of Chamorro, who could be seen using force to eject journalists who had arrived to cover the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)