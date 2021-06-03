Modi speaks to Mukul Roy to enquire about his wife's health

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Thursday to enquire about the health of his ailing wife.

Roy's wife Krishna is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here.

''The prime minister spoke to my father over the phone at 10.30 am and enquired about my mother's health,'' Roy's son Subhrangshu told PTI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee paid a visit to Roy's wife at the hospital on Wednesday evening, while West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also went there a few hours later.

Even as Roy is recovering from COVID-19 at home, Subhrangshu was present at the hospital when Banerjee visited.

The visit by Banerjee, the youth wing president of the TMC, came amid speculation over Roy's next political move.

Significantly, Subhrangshu, a former TMC MLA who joined the BJP following his father's footsteps, recently said in a social media post that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government, which has come to power with people's support.

The post was believed to be directed at the state BJP leadership.

Mukul Roy, the former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, left the TMC over alleged disagreements with the party's top leadership on certain issues, including differences with Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister.

