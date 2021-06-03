Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:29 IST
Bholath legislator Sukhpal Khaira, 2 rebel AAP MLAs join Congress
Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira and two rebel AAP MLAs Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa on Thursday joined the Congress.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the three legislators into the party fold.

“Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh before leaving for Delhi today welcomed @SukhpalKhaira MLA and former Leader of Opposition and his two AAP MLA colleagues namely Jagdev Singh Kamalu, MLA Maur and Pirmal Singh Dhaula, MLA Bhadaur into the party fold,” according a tweet of the Punjab Congress.

The chief minister inducted the three legislators before going to Delhi for a meeting with the three-member panel formed to resolve the infighting in the Punjab unit of Congress.

After quitting the Congress, Khaira had joined the AAP in December 2015. He was elected from Bholath assembly seat in 2017 on AAP ticket.

However, he resigned from the primary membership of the AAP in January 2019 and had also floated his own outfit, Punjabi Ekta Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

