Czech Communist party to skip no-confidence vote, allowing cabinet to survive -MP

The Czech Communist party has decided not participate in a no-confidence vote on Thursday, Communist member of parliament Jiri Dolejs said, opening the way for the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis to survive the motion.

The party's 15 votes were key for the opposition-sponsored vote to succeed as without their votes the opposition lack the required majority in the lower house of parliament.

