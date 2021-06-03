Left Menu

Czech Communist party to skip no-confidence vote, allowing cabinet to survive -MP

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:17 IST
Czech Communist party to skip no-confidence vote, allowing cabinet to survive -MP
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Communist party has decided not participate in a no-confidence vote on Thursday, Communist member of parliament Jiri Dolejs said, opening the way for the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis to survive the motion.

The party's 15 votes were key for the opposition-sponsored vote to succeed as without their votes the opposition lack the required majority in the lower house of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021