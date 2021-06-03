Charges allocated among new CBDT members

CBDT chairman J B Mohapatra will hold the charge of member investigations in the newly-formed board that frames policy and is the administrative body for the Income Tax Department, an official order said on Thursday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under the Union finance ministry, has two vacancies at present.

According to the order, Mohapatra, holding the additional charge of CBDT chairman, will have the ''substantive'' charge of member investigations, which has superintendence over the country-wide probe wings, intelligence and criminal investigation directorates of the tax department.

Former CBDT chief P C Mody and his predecessor Sushil Chandra also held the charge in an additional capacity during their tenures.

Newly-appointed member and 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anuja Sarangi has been allocated the administration and faceless assessment scheme charge, the order stated.

The faceless assessment scheme was ushered in the Income Tax Department by the Modi government in 2019. This new regime of tax assessment allows the taxman and the taxpayer to resolve their transactions and issues over the online medium.

Another new member to the CBDT, Anu J Singh, has been given the charge of legislation and systems.

The 1985-batch IRS officer has been the chief of the department's technology arm called the systems directorate and she will also oversee the re-launch of the e-filing website for taxpayers that is expected to take place on June 7.

Two other members, S K Gupta and K M Prasad, who have been in the Board for quite some time now, will look after their regular charges of taxpayer services and audit and judicial, respectively.

Gupta will also hold the charge of member income tax and revenue in an additional capacity.

Mohapatra, a 1985-batch IRS officer, was given the additional charge of the post of CBDT chairman after the extended tenure of incumbent Mody ended on May 31.

Officials said he was given the charge as the government gave priority to the fact that he was the only senior-most officer with a residual service of more than six months.

His scheduled retirement date is April next year. An official order appointing him as the regular CBDT chairman could be issued in the coming days by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

