Left Menu

Cong leaders to from seek Prez free universal vaccination against Covid

All Congress MLAs and prominent leaders of the party in Rajasthan will on Friday make representations to President Ram Nath Kovind to demand free universal vaccination against COVID-19.Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said all Congress MLAs besides the partys district presidents, districts in-charges and other prominent leaders will submit representations to various district collectors on June 4.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:32 IST
Cong leaders to from seek Prez free universal vaccination against Covid
  • Country:
  • India

All Congress MLAs and prominent leaders of the party in Rajasthan will on Friday make representations to President Ram Nath Kovind to demand free universal vaccination against COVID-19.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said all Congress MLAs besides the party’s district presidents, districts in-charges and other prominent leaders will submit representations to various district collectors on June 4. The district collectors would be requested to forward those representations to the president.

He said the state ministers will hold press conferences in districts. “All the events will be held as per anti-Covid protocols,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021