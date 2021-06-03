Dera Sacha Sauda chief undergoes tests at PGIMS Rohtak after complaining of abdominal pain

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail, on Thursday underwent some tests at the PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak after he complained of abdominal pain.

The 53-year-old sect head of the Sirsa-headquartered Dera was brought to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences under heavy police escort from Rohtak's Sunaria jail, officials said.

He underwent some tests, including an abdominal CT scan, they said, adding that later the sect chief was sent back to the prison.

Three weeks ago, Singh was admitted to PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation.

At that time, the Dera chief was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

Singh was discharged after being found stable in an examination by a seven-member board of doctors.

The Dera head has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples.

In August 2017, he sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

