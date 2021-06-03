Left Menu

Syria receives first shipment of Russian shots

Separately, Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov said further supplies were likely. "If there is demand and if it is possible, there will be (more supplies), we help all of our friends," Interfax quoted Bogdanov as saying.

Syria has received a first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the vaccine was now being administered to the public after doctors and the country's senior leaders were among those to get the first shots. Separately, Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov said further supplies were likely.

"If there is demand and if it is possible, there will be (more supplies), we help all of our friends," Interfax quoted Bogdanov as saying. Russia has backed President Bashar al-Assad and helped him turn the tide in the Syrian civil war.

