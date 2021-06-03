Restaurants can function with vaccinated staff in Bengal
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said restaurants in the state will be allowed to function between 5 pm and 8 pm after all their staff members get vaccine jabs.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said restaurants in the state will be allowed to function between 5 pm and 8 pm after all their staff members get vaccine jabs. "Restaurants in the state will be allowed to remain open between 5pm and 8pm after all their staff get vaccinated," the CM said.
She also said: "The other states have imposed lockdowns, but we have only enforced certain restrictions, and people are supporting us here." Banaerjee claimed the COVID-19 cases have decreased to half in West Bengal. "As many as 1.4 crore vaccines have been administetred free of cost by us," the CM said.
At present, West Bengal has a total of 70,015 active COVID cases. (ANI)
