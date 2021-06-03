Left Menu

Restaurants can function with vaccinated staff in Bengal

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said restaurants in the state will be allowed to function between 5 pm and 8 pm after all their staff members get vaccine jabs.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:19 IST
Restaurants can function with vaccinated staff in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said restaurants in the state will be allowed to function between 5 pm and 8 pm after all their staff members get vaccine jabs. "Restaurants in the state will be allowed to remain open between 5pm and 8pm after all their staff get vaccinated," the CM said.

She also said: "The other states have imposed lockdowns, but we have only enforced certain restrictions, and people are supporting us here." Banaerjee claimed the COVID-19 cases have decreased to half in West Bengal. "As many as 1.4 crore vaccines have been administetred free of cost by us," the CM said.

At present, West Bengal has a total of 70,015 active COVID cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021