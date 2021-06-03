Karnataka extends lockdown till June 14 to contain COVID-19
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday announced extending lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14 to contain the COVID-19 spread.
''We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on.'' ''It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning,'' Yediyurappa told a press conference.
The curbs are in effect since April 27 but from May 10, the Chief Minister announced a shutdown till May 24 morning.
However, it was further extended till June 7.
