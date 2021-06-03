Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

The leaders of the wealthy industrialised nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries club still has clout in a fast-changing world.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:48 IST
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the UK to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday. The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries' club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the UK's G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit "Global Britain" role for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021