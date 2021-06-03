Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle
The leaders of the wealthy industrialised nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries club still has clout in a fast-changing world.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the UK to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.
The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday. The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.
Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries' club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the UK's G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit "Global Britain" role for the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain will prosper, PM Johnson says when asked about Australia trade deal
Indian variant may be spreading in Britain less quickly than first feared- epidemiologist
Britain, France, Germany see progress in nuclear Iran talks
Britain clears $44 bln Virgin-O2 merger to take on BT
Britain clears Virgin-O2 mobile deal