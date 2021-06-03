Left Menu

BJP abuses Kejriwal to evade giving answers on Covid vaccine availability: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:49 IST
BJP abuses Kejriwal to evade giving answers on Covid vaccine availability: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the BJP and accused it of ''abusing'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to evade giving answers on Covid vaccine availability.

''Whenever asked where are the vaccines, the BJP leaders start abusing Kejriwal,'' the senior AAP leader said referring to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's press conference earlier in the day.

Patra attacked Kejriwal over vaccine procurement and COVID-19 other issues during his press conference.

''They do not seem to be concerned with availability of vaccines or the third wave of COVID-19. It seemed Patra was sent just to abuse Kejriwal,'' Sisodia said in an online briefing.

Asserting that the BJP-ruled central government has ''messed up'' the Covid vaccination programme in the country, Sisodia alleged that vaccines were provided through the backdoor to private hospitals.

He sought answers from the BJP as to how private hospitals were getting vaccines at a time when vaccination centres were being closed in the country due to shortage of doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021