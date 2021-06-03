Left Menu

Priyanka should educate, enlighten herself with facts: BJP

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the governments proposed vaccination numbers for this month, the BJP said on Thursday that she should educate and enlighten herself with facts instead of playing politics. He also attacked the Congress over the reports of wastage of vaccine in large number in the party-ruled Rajasthan and demanded an audit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:56 IST
Taking a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the government's proposed vaccination numbers for this month, the BJP said on Thursday that she should educate and enlighten herself with facts instead of playing politics. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the government has categorically stated that it will vaccinate the eligible population by December, and Priyanka should read up the details. He was responding to her tweet which questioned the official claim that there will be 12 crore doses of vaccines in June. ''Rather than playing politics she should educate and enlighten herself with facts,'' Patra said. He also attacked the Congress over the reports of wastage of vaccine in large number in the party-ruled Rajasthan and demanded an audit. Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh has also reported a high rate of vaccine, he alleged. Patra wondered if the Congress state governments have done it deliberately to ''defame'' the Modi government, and alleged the opposition party has worked to convert the pandemic crisis into a ''political opportunity''.

