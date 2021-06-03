Left Menu

'Let's wait and see' Mexico president says of possible cabinet changes

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:20 IST
'Let's wait and see' Mexico president says of possible cabinet changes
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged reporters to wait until after mid-term legislative elections have been held on June 6 when asked if he planned cabinet changes for the second half of his administration.

"The truth is, there is a before and after, it's always been like that," Lopez Obrador added, speaking at his regular morning news conference. "Mid-term elections are like the end of one period and the start of another."

