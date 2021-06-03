Maha: Nadda unveils special postal cover honouring Gopinath Munde

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday unveiled a special postal cover honouring late party leader Gopinath Munde on the latter's seventh death anniversary.

Addressing a virtual event, Nadda said Munde had laid the foundation to take the party to the masses in Maharashtra.

Munde was the minister of rural development in the NDA government in 2014.

''Gopinath Munde laid the foundation for taking the party to Dalits and deprived classes of the state, which is why the BJP is the biggest party in Maharashtra today.

Whenever I saw him in the Parliament premises, he had crowds of people around him,'' Nadda said.

Several leaders of the party from the state and Centre joined the event.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also recalled his memories with Munde.

''Every government across the country is trying to provide food to the poor at cheaper rates. Munde had started this in Maharashtra when he came to power in 1995,'' Prasad said.

While addressing the ceremony, the late leader's daughter Pankaja Munde appealed to people to buy the postal covers.

''We should buy these envelopes that cost Rs 5 each, and write what is on our minds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' she said.

