New York's Cuomo seeks state police help to probe war memorial vandalism

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was "disgusted" at an apparent act of vandalism of a Vietnam War memorial in New York City, and asked state police to help with an investigation.

"The Memorial's desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn't just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones -- it's antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country," Cuomo said on Twitter.

'Get a shot, have a beer': Biden, Anheuser-Busch push July vaccination goal

From free beer to free childcare, President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted new efforts to get 70 percent of U.S. adults at least one shot of vaccination against COVID-19 by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. The Democratic president has made recovering from the pandemic one of his top priorities in his first few months in office. A rollout of vaccines has led to a dramatic drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide, a trend the White House is eager to extend.

Florida girl and boy, armed with AK-47, in shootout with deputies

Two children in Florida ran away from a group home, broke into a house and engaged in a shootout with law enforcement officers responding to the scene, authorities said on Wednesday. A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl found guns inside a home they broke into in Enterprise, Florida, and fired on sheriff's deputies, the Volusia County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Florida man accused of storming U.S. Capitol pleads guilty

A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person so far to plead guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, after he entered the Senate chamber clad in a Trump T-shirt and waving a red flag that said "Trump 2020." In a virtual hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to overturn the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) national ban on residential evictions. In a blow to landlords, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said it would not lift a stay of a lower court ruling that had declared the eviction ban unlawful.

As Pride Month kicks off, New York lesbian bars emerge from pandemic woes

At Henrietta Hudson, one of New York City's most iconic LGBTQ hangouts, co-owner Lisa Cannistraci had long mulled a makeover but put off tackling the changes while business was good. Then COVID-19 hit. In March 2020, even before authorities ordered businesses to shut down, Cannistraci closed the bar and resolved to use the pause from the pandemic as a chance to transform the historic space in Manhattan's West Village.

White House warns companies to step up cybersecurity

The White House warned corporate executives and business leaders on Thursday to step up security measures to protect against ransomware attacks after intrusions at a meatpacking company and an oil pipeline. "The number and size of ransomware incidents have increased significantly," read the letter from Anne Neuberger, cybersecurity adviser at the National Security Council.

UK's Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at her Windsor Castle home at the conclusion of the G7 summit which begins in Britain next week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Biden will become the 13th U.S. president that the 95-year-old monarch has met during her record-breaking reign, and it will be her first such major engagement since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

New York City mayoral candidates trade barbs at debate as election looms

The leading Democratic contenders for New York City mayor, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, faced harsh attacks from each other and a half dozen rivals during a televised debate on Wednesday. With less than three weeks until the June 22 primary election, the eight contenders traded barbs on education, experience and the economy, though the issue of public safety dominated much of the evening amid a spike in shootings and other crimes. The primary winner will be heavily favored to win November's general election.

Biden to speak again with Republican Senator Capito on Friday on infrastructure

President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito had a "constructive and frank" discussion on Wednesday about revitalizing U.S. infrastructure and agreed to talk again on Friday, the White House said. Biden and Senate Republicans remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart in their proposals, largely because the Democratic president has a more sweeping definition of infrastructure that includes funding for schools and home healthcare in addition to roads, bridges and other physical assets.

