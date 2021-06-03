Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hundreds of Myanmar activists hold flash mob protest against military rule

Around 400 pro-democracy supporters took to the streets of downtown Yangon on Thursday to stage one of the biggest recent demonstrations against military rule in Myanmar's commercial hub and largest city. Despite a crackdown by security forces, the military is still struggling to impose order more than four months after overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup and arresting her and senior members of her party.

Hong Kong activist defiant as city prepares to remember victims of Tiananmen

Hong Kong barrister and activist Chow Hang Tung was six years old when her mother took her to a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of China's crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Three decades later, Chow recalled how she watched then as thousands of people, some visibly upset, comforted each other as flickering candles lit up the city's Victoria Park.

Analysis-For migrants, red tape turns Italian work permit scheme into mirage

In May 2020, Italy's then Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova wept with emotion on television as she announced a decree giving thousands of irregular immigrants the chance to work legally on farms and as domestic helpers. A year on, however, the scheme has made almost no progress, a victim of the country's tortuous bureaucracy and its struggle to integrate new arrivals.

Laschet faces eastern test in bid to succeed Germany's Merkel

Armin Laschet, Chancellor Angela Merkel's would-be successor, desperately needs his Christian Democrats to win a regional vote on Sunday to avoid questions resurfacing about whether he is the right candidate to lead them into September's federal election. The sparsely-populated eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt is home to just 2.2 million people, but Sunday's election has outsized significance as the last regional vote before Germans elect a government for the post-Merkel era on Sept. 26.

Netanyahu, battling for political life, attacks deal to unseat him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday fought back against an agreement by his political opponents for a government of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties aimed at unseating him. Netanyahu, facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier, said on Twitter "all legislators elected by votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government", and he targeted historic Arab participation in the coalition.

Neoliberal or Marxist? Polarized Peru faces volatile future either way

Peru has had a turbulent year. The Andean nation has churned through three presidents since late 2020, has the world's highest per capita COVID-19 death toll, and experienced its worst economic crash in three decades. Now voters in the copper-rich nation have a chance to set a new course in elections on Sunday - a polarized run-off between surprise socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, the free-market scion of a powerful political dynasty.

UK's Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at her Windsor Castle home at the conclusion of the G7 summit which begins in Britain next week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Biden will become the 13th U.S. president that the 95-year-old monarch has met during her record-breaking reign, and it will be her first such major engagement since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

Top EU court dismisses Hungary's complaint over democracy probe

The top European Union court dismissed on Thursday Hungary's challenge against the opening in 2018 of a disciplinary procedure against Budapest for undermining democracy in the formerly communist country. Budapest had challenged on procedural grounds a European Parliament vote three years ago stating that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies were posing "a clear risk of a serious breach by Hungary of the values on which the Union is founded."

EU says U.S. within its rights to sanction Bulgarians

The United States is within its rights to impose sanctions on three Bulgarians and 64 companies linked to them over alleged corruption, the European Union said on Thursday, saying it would not impose countermeasures. The response is in contrast to EU protests to Washington over U.S. sanctions affecting EU business with Iran and Cuba, and likely reflects Brussels' determination to support efforts to combat endemic corruption in Bulgaria.

Bombers aim for buses in new tactic to spread death and fear in Afghanistan

Militants in Afghanistan are adopting a new tactic to spread fear in the capital, Kabul, especially among the the ethnic Hazara minority, planting bombs on crowded buses that have until now largely been spared such bloodshed. Two blasts on buses in an area dominated by Shi'ite Muslim Hazras killed at least 12 people and wounded 10 on Tuesday, raising new fears in the community and alarming security officials who say such attacks are nearly impossible to stop.

