PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:07 IST
Our members undertook welfare work in 1.77 lakh villages on Modi govt's 7th anniversary: BJP
New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The BJP Thursday said its members marked the seventh anniversary of the Modi government on May 30 by travelling to 1,77,463 villages and 48,885 urban wards to help people during the Covid pandemic by engaging in welfare works.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party organised 1,888 programmes at district centres and 6,315 at mandal centres on that day which was observed as ''Seva Diwas''.

Noting that the party had set a target of visiting over one lakh villages, he said it is a matter of happiness and pride that BJP workers reached out to many more places. During this ''day of service'' campaign, over 16.5 lakh ''immunity-boosting'' kits, over one crore masks, over 13 lakh ration kits and over 10 lakh food kits were also distributed, he said. With the party asking its MPs and MLAs to go to at least two villages to carry out welfare works, its national president J P Nadda participated virtually in programmes at Safeda village in Delhi and at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said in a statement. ''About 12 lakh party workers are engaged in Covid awareness campaign and vaccination campaign. As part of 'mera booth, Corona mukt' campaign, party workers have worked at about 5.5 lakh booths so far and more than 3.5 lakh party of them are engaged in the service of senior citizens and elderly people,'' he claimed.

