Apology to god for our sins can help eliminate Covid: SP MP

Only then will we get rid of Corona, Barq said.Levelling serious allegations against the ruling BJP, he said that the saffron party was responsible for heinous crimes like murder, rape and mob lynching. All these mistakes are also responsible for the havoc of Corona, he added.He said the BJP would be subjected to questions and criticism as it was in power.

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the pandemic as “azaab-e-ilahi” (punishment of god), Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq here on Thursday said only apology to the almighty could help getting rid of it. “If the coronavirus were a disease, there would have been some treatment for it. It is not a disease but 'azaab-e-ilahi',” he told media here.

“We have all made mistakes. Muslims should sit in the court of Allah and Hindu brothers in the feet of God and pray for forgiveness for their sins. Only then will we get rid of Corona,” Barq said.

Levelling serious allegations against the ruling BJP, he said that the saffron party was responsible for heinous crimes like murder, rape and mob lynching. “BJP is getting people murdered and lynched…it is getting men to rape women,” he said. “All these mistakes are also responsible for the havoc of Corona,” he added.

He said the BJP would be subjected to questions and criticism as it was in power. “Many government policies have gone wrong but people make mistakes and they should be rectified. The current BJP government will be asked questions about the wrong policies as they are in power,” he added.

